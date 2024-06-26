Defaced mural was heartbreaking, but it may allude to something worse

In this case, we had political hacks within the Coalition and journalists from the Murdoch media telling us that the CSIRO got it wrong and that they know better. It's just one example of how economics has usurped control of political policies and it's not restricted to the Coalition. It's a process that is hard to explain given that economic predictions - just like meteorological ones - are subjected to the whims of the butterfly effect, meaning that small and seemingly trivial events may ultimately cause much larger consequences. Meteorologists acknowledge this and restrict their predictions to a time basis, but economists try to make predictions years or even decades ahead and consequently cannot consider these butterfly events.

