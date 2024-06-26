Newcastle Herald
Letters

Defaced mural was heartbreaking, but it may allude to something worse

By Letters to the Editor
June 27 2024 - 4:00am
The mural was removed due to graffiti.
I WAS deeply saddened by the removal of Adnate's mural depicting one of the founders of the Awabakal Newcastle Aboriginal Co-operative, Aunty June Rose, and her great granddaughter Nayeli, due to graffiti damage. Thank you Transport for NSW for collaborating with Adnate for an equally stunning replacement mural of Thirrilmun, but the graffiti damage gives pause for thought.

