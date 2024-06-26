Third generation Barrington baker wins national award

Third generation Barrington baker Connor Biesler has continued a family tradition by winning a national Apprentice Baker of the Year award.
The 19-year-old TAFE NSW Hamilton student received the honour at the Baking Association of Australia's 2024 Excellence in Baking National Competition on June 19.
He competed against bakers from across Australia and New Zealand at the Baking Industry Trade Show in Melbourne, where he was tasked with baking six doughs - sourdough, baguette, multigrain, ciabatta/focaccia, white and rye - in six-and-a-half hours.
Connor studied a Certificate III in Baking and works as an apprentice baker at his family's business, the Barrington Bakery in Dungog. There, he works alongside his three brothers, who are also bakers, under the guidance of their father, Simon.
All four boys studied at TAFE NSW Hamilton and have themselves won awards over the years. Tristan Biesler won the national Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre LA Judge Award for Baking Apprentice of the Year in 2019.
Connor says it was a high pressure contest, but his training had prepared him well.
"I definitely put in many extra hours training at TAFE NSW Hamilton, with my teachers giving me extra time as well to help me prepare, which I really appreciate," he said, adding that he had "pretty much grown up" in a bakery and started wrapping bread rolls after school at the age of 13.
"Working in this industry requires real dedication, to honing your skills and committing your time to ensure you are creating the highest quality product. Between the skills I've learned through TAFE NSW and the skills passed down through the generations in my family, I am excited to see where I can take my trade next."
TAFE NSW Baking Teacher Dean Tilden attended TAFE as a student with Connor's father Simon and has taught his sons. He says competitions like these help students to reach their full potential.
"We encourage our students to participate in these competitions and mentor them through the process, to ensure they are prepared, do their best work, and have a great time," he said.
"The training really helps to fine tune their skills and techniques and it gives high achieving students like Connor the chance to explore their range and work under tight time limits. It also gives them a chance to network with others in the industry and make important connections.
"We knew Connor would perform well, his dedication is a real inspiration and he has the natural talent to back it up. He's the hardest worker I've seen in a long time and he deserves these results."
The Herald last spoke to Tilden in 2018 when he represented Australia in the 2018 Bakery Masters in Paris, which is widely regarded as the Olympics of the baking world.
"It seems like a lifetime ago ... I actually had a red beard back then and now it's grey. I like to tell the students it's flour stuck in my beard," he said, laughing.
"But seriously, the problems from back then still remain. Kids are just not wanting to be bakers even though there are better working conditions and a lot more options available to them.
"I left school in year 10 and went straight into the baking game, and now I've got a teaching degree and have competed overseas. It opened up opportunities for me, like it will for Connor.
"Connor is the third Biesler I have trained for national competitions and he's just won regional selection to do WorldSkills nationals as well, so we're back in training camp for next year."
