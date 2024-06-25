Murder trial abandoned: man guilty of unlawful killing and unit fire

A MURDER trial has been abandoned after Dalton Trent Oliver pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Stockton man Graham Cameron and setting his unit on fire in 2021.
Oliver was standing trial in the Newcastle Supreme Court but on what was supposed to be its second day on Tuesday, prosecutors confirmed the murder charge would be dropped.
Oliver instead pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing, or manslaughter, of 55-year-old Mr Cameron on July 26, 2021.
He also admitted to intentionally damaging Mr Cameron's Fullerton Street unit in Stockton by fire on that date, in the company of an unknown person.
"Guilty, Your Honour," Oliver said as the charges were read to him.
Oliver was convicted of the offences in the supreme court and is now expected to face sentencing later this year.
The trial will not continue and there will be no further proceedings on the murder charge.
Mr Cameron's body was found suffering a number of stab wounds amid an investigation into the unit fire.
It was about 5am on July 26, 2021, when emergency services were called to Mr Cameron's one-bedroom unit.
Firefighters found the property was well alight and later determined the blaze had been deliberately lit.
Mr Cameron's body was found in the burnt out remains and a homicide investigation was launched when an autopsy confirmed he had been stabbed prior to the fire.
After a 15-month investigation, police arrested Dalton Trent Oliver, then 23, and charged him with murder and intentionally damaging property by fire in company.
Oliver pleaded not guilty to both charges last year and was ordered to face trial in Newcastle Supreme Court in June.
