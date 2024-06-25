Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Murder trial abandoned: man guilty of unlawful killing and unit fire

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 25 2024 - 12:39pm, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from left, Dalton Oliver was arrested, emergency services at the scene in 2021, and Graham Cameron. Pictures supplied, by Simone de Peak
Clockwise from left, Dalton Oliver was arrested, emergency services at the scene in 2021, and Graham Cameron. Pictures supplied, by Simone de Peak

A MURDER trial has been abandoned after Dalton Trent Oliver pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Stockton man Graham Cameron and setting his unit on fire in 2021.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.