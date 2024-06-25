'You never rule out anything': coach has big plans for Jets playmaker

JETS midfielder Kosta Grozos considers Newcastle home now.
The 23-year-old Sydneysider has signed a new two-year deal that will extend his tenure to five years.
By then, coach Rob Stanton believes Grozos will then be ready for a move overseas.
"We are just starting to see the true quality of Groz," Stanton said. "He can keep adding layers to his game. You never rule out anything.
"If you show good technique and consistency with your actions - play forward, have high ball retention, high passing range, get you stats up with penetrating passes and things like that - you can progress quickly.
"He has that in his locker."
Stanton played a major role rt in the development of Cam Devlin and Calem Nieuwenhof who are playing in Scotland for Hearts. Devlin is a Socceroo.
"Groz is right up there with them," Stanton said.
Grozos was a teenage attacker when signed from Western Sydney by then Jets coach Arthur Papas for the 2021-22 campaign.
"Time flies," he said. "It feels like I only started at the Jets last year. This is my fourth season here. Newcastle is my second home now.
"I didn't expect coming to Newcastle that I would be here this long. If I'd known that I would have invested in something. The prices have ballooned.
"The squad is younger again this season. I am young but I feel a bit older. I see myself as one of the leaders, which will be good."
Grozos started 23 games last season, deployed mainly at the base of midfield.
"Previously, he chopped and changed between defensive and attacking roles," Stanton said. "I think he is more suited in the build-up role. Defensively he is really good. His ability to get on the ball in tight areas and be comfortable is what I really like about him.
"I have high hopes he can go to another level. He was one player who managed the games well last season. He rarely made mistakes. When he did, he corrected them."
Grozos has made 78 A-League appearances in total.
"When I started, I was worried about making mistakes," Grozos said. "I didn't play many games so the games I played, I wanted to perform in.
"Now the staff have shown their trust in me. I realise you have to make mistakes to learn and grow as a player. The more experience you get, the less likely you are to make mistakes.
"I enjoy getting on the ball and helping dictate play. I can always improve. I scored one goal and had a few assists last season. If I can help the team grow and contribute a bit more on that side it would be great."
The Jets started preseason training on Monday and take on Western United in an Australia Cup play-off in Darwin on July 24.
"We are doing plenty of running. The ball is just a disguise," Grozis said. "After this week, we will sharpen it up. We obviously want to win the Cup game. We have Rockdale [in the main draw] after that and it is pretty quick turnaround."
AAP reports: Former Melbourne City coach Patrick Kisnorbo has sealed a return to the A-League Men, signing a three-year deal with arch rivals Melbourne Victory.
Kisnorbo, who won an ALM championship with City in 2021, returns to Australia after a failed stint in charge of Troyes.
The former Socceroo was sacked by the French club last November after being relegated from Ligue 1 and winning just three of 40 games in charge.
Since his dismissal, the 43-year-old had been linked to roles back in Australia and was believed to have been sounded out about taking charge of a prospective Canberra ALM side.
But Canberra's delay in being granted entry to the competition has led to Victory swooping and handing Kisnorbo a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.
Kisnorbo replaces Tony Popovic, who failed to agree to an extension with the club after taking Victory to last season's grand final where they lost to the Central Coast Mariners.
"The club has a rich history, an expectation for success, not to mention an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base, one that I have admired for so long and that I want to make proud and deliver success for," Kisnorbo said.
"Significant building blocks have been set over the past few years in the club's A-League Men's and academy programs and I am looking to set the bar even higher for every player and staff member that steps out on the pitch with the Melbourne Victory badge on their chest.
"Our brand of football will reflect what you have come to expect of Melbourne Victory sides.
"We will be bold and brave, play attacking, quick football and I will have my team ready for any challenge that stands in our way."
