Landscaping tips to optimise your energy efficiency

As we move forward and find better alternatives for energy and create more sustainable methods of living, one aspect that is sometimes overlooked is landscaping.
Not only can we optimise our gardens to ensure they're easier to maintain and require fewer resources, but did you know there are landscaping techniques we can use to improve our home's overall energy efficiency?
In this article, we'll share some landscaping tips that you can use to lower your energy bills with the help of strategically planting trees and other various methods. Let's get to it!
Let's look at how you can use your garden space to save on energy and water:
Gardens require a lot of water for maintenance, and one way to make your landscapes more environmentally friendly is to save water by using drip irrigation. It's a relatively easy concept to implement.
Drip irrigation consists of a network of pipes that delivers water to the root zone accurately to prevent water waste.
Unlike sprinklers and other methods, drip irrigation maintains the ideal soil moisture levels without wasting precious water due to evaporation, soil erosion and leaching.
Unless you have your own water source, your water bills will be considerably high just to maintain your gardens.
Even if you have a well, you'll be using more electricity just to pump up your water. But there's an effective way to save a few dollars every month thanks to the help of mulch.
All you have to do is apply some mulch to your flower beds and garden, which will help retain moisture and slow down the rate of evaporation, stabilise soil temperatures, prevent erosion, add nutrients to the soils and boost curb appeal.
If only there were a way to have a garden that requires little to no watering. Oh, wait! You can use a xeriscape.
A xeriscape is a type of landscape that, when well-designed, will thrive off just your region's rainfall with minimal input from you and the garden hose.
The key is to use hardscapes, sand, soil, rocks, drought-tolerant native plants and mulch (of course), which you can get with the help of Narellan landscaping supplies.
Find yourself escaping to the AC on those hot summer days. We're not knocking the AC (it's a life-saver), but for a more energy-efficient solution to escape the heat and spend more time outdoors, consider planting a few deciduous trees.
In summer, deciduous trees provide shade with their luscious green foliage to keep you cool and covered in the heat of everything. With less heat directly hitting your home, you'll be less tempted to hit up the AC and ultimately help lower your electricity bills in Summer.
The fact that deciduous trees lose all their leaves in autumn and winter also works in your favour by making them more energy efficient.
Yes, you'll need to clean up the leaves, but no leaves on the tree will maximise the amount of sunshine in your home during winter, and therefore, you won't need to use the heater as much.
With less heat building up in your home, the less you'll depend on the air conditioner, and the lower your energy costs will be. While evergreen trees look stunning throughout the year, their thick, leafy canopies will prevent the winter sun from hitting your house.
Not all deciduous trees are going to be ideal if your goal is to provide shade for the garden, so go for trees with a widespread canopy as cone-shaped trees like pines won't give you as much coverage.
Not all landscapes are suitable for trees, but if you want to insulate your home and garden more efficiently without huge trees, you can always use vines.
Vines grow and cover walls and trellis, and by doing this, they help insulate them and essentially protect your home against the summer heat and cold winters. They're also great for providing additional shade.
Here are the types of vines that are best suited for different materials:
Did you know that the hotter your air conditioning unit is outside, the harder it has to work to cool down the inside of your home?
Essentially, the AC has to work not only to cool you down, but it has to work hard to keep its cool. So, give it some help and plant some shrubs and bushes to give it some shading and protection against the heat.
There's something so whimsical about having lights around the garden, but it sure can light up your electricity bill.
Why use your standard landscaping lights when solar-powered lights capture energy from the sun and light up your landscapes for free?
You will need to ensure they're placed in a sunny area and are well-maintained, but with solar-powered lights, there's no need for power cables or higher electricity bills.
Designing landscapes that are geared to be more energy-efficient benefits not only you but also the world at large. You'll save time with plants that require less maintenance, save energy and save a few dollars.
It's really a win-win-win scenario. So, when it comes to building landscapes that are more energy-efficient, it's green for go in our books.
