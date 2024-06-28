Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Funda creditors in plea for share of sale as house listed for $2.25m

Donna Page
By Donna Page
June 29 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funda director Nathan Wright and his wife Carol, who used to work for Funda. Inset top, creditors Richard and Marlene Lloyd and Janine and Don McLachlan. Inset bottom, Carol Wright's Ridge St property. Pictures Facebook, Peter Lorimer, Green St Property Newcastle
Funda director Nathan Wright and his wife Carol, who used to work for Funda. Inset top, creditors Richard and Marlene Lloyd and Janine and Don McLachlan. Inset bottom, Carol Wright's Ridge St property. Pictures Facebook, Peter Lorimer, Green St Property Newcastle

A MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR Merewether property owned by the wife of Funda director Nathan Wright has been listed for sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.