Firefighters' calls to replace 'worst station' in Newcastle answered

FIREFIGHTERS' calls for a new station at Charlestown has finally been answered after dealing with a lack of suitable amenities and "unsafe" conditions.
The station, which is almost 40 years old, does not have adequate amenities for female firefighters and has fallen into a state of disrepair.
The state government has put aside $7.7 million in the 2024-25 budget for a new station, which will include extra training facilities, storage areas and work spaces.
Fire and Rescue NSW Charlestown 255 station (FRNSW) commander Boyd Conrick said a new station would help them meet growing demands.
"The age of the building and the state of it is possibly the biggest issue," he said.
"It has leaks, it basically needed a full renovation and I think they have determined it's probably less expensive to start from scratch and provide a new, modern building to cater to the modern firefighter, and that includes females."
Mr Conrick said that in the past couple of decades the ranks of female firefighters had increased dramatically but amenities had not followed suit.
There are also issues with cleaning and storing contaminated equipment and clothing at the station, Mr Conrick said.
"The type of work we do involves at times going into environments where there are contaminants from burning fires or there could be toxic chemicals at HAZMAT incidents," he said.
"We need to have a clean and safe place of work to deal with those contaminants in a safe manner.
"The design of old stations like this one at Charlestown doesn't meet those requirements at present.
Charlestown crews have been unable to host open days recently due to the "lack of suitable amenities" and "overall unsafe conditions" for firefighters and the public.
In May, Fire Brigade Employees Union Newcastle sub-branch representative Jason Morgan called Charlestown the "worst station in Newcastle".
Charlestown crews serve at least nine suburbs, including Redhead, Gateshead, Kahibah and Adamstown.
Mr Boyd said the demand continued to grow.
"Charlestown itself is the CBD of Lake Macquarie and it's such a growth area," he said.
"There are new apartments ... thousands of new residents moving into the area and I think it's just time for a new station to move with the times so we can provide a better service to the people of Charlestown and Lake Macquarie."
Design of the new station will start in the upcoming financial year in consultation with the Charlestown crew.
It will be designed to meet the needs of a modern firefighting workforce and adhere to FRNSW's 'Clean Firefighter' policy, separating work and cleaning areas.
The existing station has limited scope for expansion and modernisation.
Member for Charlestown Jodie Harrison said it is great news for the community.
"With local crews having the opportunity to provide feedback on the design, I look forward to seeing the final building when it opens," she said.
FRNSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said the new station was important for operational readiness.
"This new facility will not only replace the old station but also provide our firefighters with modern facilities to better serve the public," he said.
Funding for the design of the new station is part of a $96.9 million capital investment in the network in 2024-25.
The state government has committed an additional $189.5 million in the budget for 286 permanent firefighter positions, whose jobs were not previously funded on an ongoing basis.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said the funds ensured FRNSW could respond to emergencies.
"This new fire station will provide a modern base for Charlestown firefighters who play a critical frontline role in keeping the local community safe," he said.
