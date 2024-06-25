Second protest stunt in one day: two women perform song and dance on coal train

POLICE were called out to a second climate protest stunt in less than 12 hours, with two women scaling a coal train at Sandgate and performing a song a dance.
Emergency services were contacted just after 1pm about the two women aboard the coal train.
The incident was being live streamed on social media but the feed has since cut out. The video stream included a song and dance number with the women adapting The Supremes' hit 'Stop! In The Name Of Love' to 'Stop in the name of life' while throwing coal out of the train carriage.
Blockade Australia has released a statement saying the protestors, two women believed to be called Cat and Rosie, "have brought the world's biggest coal port to a halt for the second time today by sitting on top of a coal carriage".
"We must stop this train of destruction for the sake of all life on this planet."
The women were removed from the train, arrested and taken to Newcastle police station.
Earlier on Tuesday, about 7am, police were called to Kooragang rail bridge where a man had suspended himself over the Hunter River. Police used an excavator to reach the protestor and cut him down.
He was among three people arrested at the scene and taken to Newcastle police station.
A spokesperson from The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) said they were "very concerned by the activities of protestors on its rail network in Newcastle" and said that the incidents were "placing lives at risk".
"Protesters trespassing in a live rail corridor is dangerous, can be fatal and puts themselves, our rail workers and train drivers at risk of serious harm.
"ARTC takes its duty of care very seriously to ensure the safety of everyone in the rail corridor."
The corporation is working in conjunction with the Port of Newcastle and has increased security patrols and surveillance to prevent future trespassing incidents.
"We will continue to work with emergency services, industry, and customers to ensure rail operations are safe. Further, we are working with our customers to clear any backlogs due to the service disruptions that occurred due to the protest activity."
No passenger services were impacted by the protest activity.
