Man in custody allegedly escapes from court, captured at pub across the road

A MAN facing a Hunter court on a slew of break-in charges escaped the courthouse after being refused bail, sparking a manhunt which ended in his capture at a pub across the road.
Mathew Allan Campbell took matters into his own hands, making a desperate dash for freedom, after he was remanded in custody in Muswellbrook Local Court on Monday, June 24.
Police confirmed a 46-year-old man "escaped from police custody" and allegedly fled the courthouse at about 3.20pm.
A Hunter Valley Newsroom journalist from 98.1FM, understood to have witnessed the incident, reported that the man was chased by the police prosecutor and sheriff.
According to police, Campbell walked free for about 80 minutes before extensive investigations led officers to the Royal Hotel on Bridge Street in Muswellbrook at about 4.20pm.
The pub is across the road and about 100 metres away from the courthouse.
It was there that police allegedly found Campbell hiding and arrested him.
He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with being an inmate that had escaped from lawful custody.
Campbell was issued a future court attendance notice for that allegation, and will front Muswellbrook Local Court on July 16.
He remains behind bars on the 12 other charges, which were also adjourned to that date. He has not been required to enter pleas to any of the allegations.
