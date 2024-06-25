The Pryce is right: Knights to unleash English playmaker

Newcastle will unleash English playmaker Will Pryce as coach Adam O'Brien looks to spark his side's attack against a struggling Parramatta outfit on Saturday.
Pryce, who has spent the first half of the season in reserve grade, will start at five-eighth in the 5.30pm match at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The 21-year-old will play alongside halfback Jackson Hastings, the duo becoming Newcastle's fourth halves pairing this season.
Jack Cogger, who had worn the No.6 jersey for the past four games, has been dropped to NSW Cup.
Pryce's elevation comes after a string of quality showings in the state competition.
Late last month, after the NRL side was beaten 32-2 at home, Knights legend Andrew Johns called for the former Huddersfield player to be brought into the team.
In response, O'Brien said he still wanted to see consistent displays from Pryce in Cup.
But after a further two appearances, he appears to have won the coach over.
In Pryce's most recent Cup game, he scored a try and kick seven from seven goals as Newcastle defeated Penrith 42-22.
In a likely indication of his coming debut this week, he was withdrawn from Saturday's NSW Cup clash with the Sydney Roosters, on a weekend when the NRL side had the bye.
Before arriving at Newcastle ahead of this season, on a two-year deal, Pryce played 45 Super League games, scoring 17 tries.
The son of English great Leon Pryce, he scored a try in Newcastle's first pre-season trial in February, but has since been held back in NSW Cup, making 13 appearances in the lower grade this year.
Pryce has started at five-eighth in 10 of his 13 NSW Cup appearances, playing fullback on the other occasions. He has scored five tries and kicked 40 goals.
Johns' call for the Bradford product to be promoted came after he labelled Hastings and Cogger too alike in their playing styles.
Newcastle's NRL team have lost their past three matches, falling to Penrith (26-18), Melbourne (36-28) and Canterbury (32-2).
With only 10 games left to play, O'Brien's 13th-placed side can ill-afford a loss to the Eels, who are dead last.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.