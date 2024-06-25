Premier Chris Minns visits Newcastle ... finally

Chris Minns today visits Newcastle for the first time since he became Premier. Michael Parris has written this comment piece welcoming Mr Minns to his state's second biggest city, and reflecting on the region's fortunes 15 months into the Labor government's term.
Meanwhile, Hunter teachers have delivered a damning report card on a system under strain, with a survey finding only 3 per cent of the region's educators believe their school is well resourced, Michael Parris reports.
Former NRL player Jarryd Hayne will not face a fourth sexual assault trial, with the state prosecuting authority saying the decision came after "having carefully considered the many competing factors that inform the assessment of the public interest" in the case, Anna Falkenmire and Sam Rigney report.
And Lisa Rockman takes you inside new Islington Village bar Closed for a sneak peek before it opens to the public on Friday.
Keep an eye out for our visiting Premier in your travels today.
Lisa Allan, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.