Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Premier Chris Minns visits Newcastle ... finally

June 26 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chris Minns today visits Newcastle for the first time since he became Premier. Michael Parris has written this comment piece welcoming Mr Minns to his state's second biggest city, and reflecting on the region's fortunes 15 months into the Labor government's term.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.