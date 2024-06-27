Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/What to Watch

Not the Jane you think you know: Streaming this week

JL
By Jess Layt
June 28 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Bluemel and Emily Bader are Guildford and Jane in My Lady Jane while, below, Alice Englert is Jacs in Exposure. Pictures by Prime Video, Stan
Edward Bluemel and Emily Bader are Guildford and Jane in My Lady Jane while, below, Alice Englert is Jacs in Exposure. Pictures by Prime Video, Stan

My Lady Jane

Prime Video

Some revisionist history shows are silly, some are annoying and hard to get into, and some are My Lady Jane.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from What to Watch

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.