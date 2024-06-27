Not the Jane you think you know: Streaming this week

Some revisionist history shows are silly, some are annoying and hard to get into, and some are My Lady Jane.
The new eight-episode series, adapted from YA novels by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows, is a pure delight, turning the real life history of short-lived English queen Lady Jane Grey on its head with plenty of spunk, cheek and chemistry.
In this reimagining, the world is not quite as we know it - there are a group of people known as Ethians who can turn into animals, and the ruling elite are trying to effectively banish them into non-existence.
Regular folks who are not Ethians are called Verities.
In this show, Jane (Emily Bader) is an intelligent, witty and strong willed young woman who is being married off to help save her family from financial ruin.
Cousin of King Edward, Jane is close to royalty and her marriage has been sanctioned by the crown, despite her strong objections.
She'll do just about anything to get out of it.
Attempting to run away to escape her fate, Jane meets a mysterious and charming man in a tavern (Edward Bluemel, Killing Eve) and is immediately attracted to him - and before she knows it, she'll find herself in his presence again.
My Lady Jane has great humour, buzzy dialogue, sizzling chemistry and hilarious narration that really elevates the material.
The support cast is also impressive, boasting Rob Brydon, Dominic Cooper, Jim Broadbent and Anna Chancellor.
Recent series like Renegade Nell and The Artful Dodger are of a similar tone, the latter particularly reminiscent when considering the punk and rock-infused soundtrack of My Lady Jane.
If adding magical and/or supernatural elements to your period settings is not your jam, it might still be worth giving this one a go, as all the rest is so fresh and well-crafted that you can take people turning into animals in your stride.
If you're looking for a bit of light viewing, Exposure is the wrong show to put on.
The six-episode Australian series is heavy, depressing and filled with trauma.
The show follows Jacs (Alice Englert, Top of the Lake) in the wake of her best friend Kel's suicide.
She returns to their hometown (shot in Port Kembla) and starts to try and figure out just who Kel had been spending time with recently, saved in her phone as 'Do Not Message'.
But Jacs is on her own self-destructive spiral, and is freaking out her mother (Essie Davis) and friends (including Angus, played by Heartbreak High's Thomas Weatherall).
While the acting is strong and the subject matter serious, this narrative is pretty loose, so viewers who prefer a highly defined story structure to their viewing might be out of luck, as Exposure is all about feeling.
Gracie Otto crafts a personal portrait of her actor father Barry Otto in this intimate documentary, which explores Barry's entry into the industry through archive photos and footage, along with interviews and footage captured in the past decade.
It's conversational, revealing and a time capsule for one of Australia's most singular performers.
