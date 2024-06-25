JARRYD Hayne will not face a fourth sexual assault trial, the state prosecuting authority has confirmed.
Mr Hayne was accused of raping a woman at her Newcastle home on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.
The allegation was the subject of three district court trials, ending in one hung jury and two convictions that were both later quashed.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) released a statement on Tuesday, June 25, announcing there would not be a fourth trial against 36-year-old Mr Hayne.
"Having carefully considered the many competing factors that inform the assessment of the public interest in this case, the ODPP has determined not to proceed to a fourth trial against Mr Hayne," a spokesperson said.
"The decision was made in accordance with the Prosecution Guidelines.
"As the reasons for the decision are legally privileged, they will not be disclosed and the ODPP will not comment further."
The first trial in Newcastle District Court ended when the jury was unable to reach a unanimous or majority verdict.
It was during that trial that the alleged victim gave evidence about what she said happened inside her bedroom the night Mr Hayne dropped in on his way to Sydney.
Her evidence was recorded and played during the next two trials, held in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court in 2021 and 2023.
The second trial ended with the jury acquitting Mr Hayne of two counts of aggravated sexual assault, but finding him guilty of the alternative charges of sexual intercourse without consent.
He was later jailed for a maximum of five years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.
But after serving nine months, Mr Hayne was granted bail after the Criminal Court of Appeal quashed his convictions.
Mr Hayne went on trial again in 2023 and was again convicted of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent. This time he was jailed for a maximum of four years and nine months, with a non-parole period of three years.
Still fighting to clear his name, Mr Hayne's lawyers appealed again and on June 12, after serving another year behind bars, his convictions were quashed and he was released from custody on bail.
The court did not endorse another trial, and said it was up to the state's top prosecutor to decide.
Mr Hayne was accused of raping a woman with his hands and mouth at her Newcastle home on the night of the 2018 NRL Grand Final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.