Hunter Valley bus crash victim's father to meet with DPP

THE FATHER of a young man killed in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy will today meet with the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Adam Bray lost his son Zachary Bray in the crash on June 11 last year and requested the meeting to discuss the matter of bus driver Brett Andrew Button.
It comes amid upset from some victims' family members over a plea deal that was struck in May, which saw 10 manslaughter charges dropped against Button.
He instead pleaded guilty to 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and a slew of other charges.
Mr Bray told the Newcastle Herald he would meet with Director of Public Prosecutions, Sally Dowling SC, in Sydney on Wednesday, June 26.
It's understood that among the list of things Mr Bray wishes to question, he will raise concerns about the plea deal, and how and when it was communicated to the families involved.
The ODPP declined to comment.
A spokesperson previously said the ODPP acknowledged some people were disappointed by the decision to accept pleas to charges of dangerous driving causing death.
"The decision was made after close and careful consideration of the evidence, in accordance with the prosecution guidelines and after ongoing consultation with the families of the victims," the spokesperson said.
"While the ODPP takes into account their very important views, the final decision is a legal decision made by reference to many factors, including the evidence in the particular case."
Mr Bray has been a fierce advocate since the bus crash claimed his son, meeting with the Attorney-General last month about the plea deal.
Alongside a team of experts and others, Mr Bray has also been pushing for bus safety reform.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.