Record spend in the pipeline as council approves $140m cash splash

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 25 2024 - 9:13pm, first published 8:58pm
City of Newcastle has approved its budget for 2024-25. File picture by Simone De Peak
City of Newcastle has approved its budget for 2024-25. File picture by Simone De Peak

A RECORD spend is in the pipeline as Newcastle council approves a $140 million infrastructure program, the majority of which is set aside for capital works.

