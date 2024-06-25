Man was 'lying on the road' when he was fatally hit by a ute at Cardiff

POLICE are investigating a man's death overnight after he was hit by a car while 'lying on the road' in Cardiff.
About 3.15am Wednesday June 26, emergency services were called to Alhambra Avenue to reports a man had been hit by a car.
Lake Macquarie police attended and were told the man had been 'lying on the road and was hit by a utility'.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the incident, but the man could not be saved and died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
The male driver, aged 45, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police have called for anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage to call police or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
