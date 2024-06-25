Newcastle Herald
Man was 'lying on the road' when he was fatally hit by a ute at Cardiff

Updated June 26 2024 - 7:19am, first published 7:11am
A man has died after being hit by a car at Lake Macquarie.
POLICE are investigating a man's death overnight after he was hit by a car while 'lying on the road' in Cardiff.

