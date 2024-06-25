Family 'shaken' after woman allegedly tried to snatch child at shopping centre

A FAMILY has had a terrifying experience at a local shopping centre, when a woman allegedly attempted to snatch their child.
About 12.30pm on Sunday June 23, a couple and their two children aged two and 10 months were in a shopping centre at Glendale, when a woman, who was not known to the couple, allegedly took hold of the pram containing the two-year-old girl.
Police were told the woman attempted to flee with the child but was stopped by the mother and other members of the public. She then left the shopping centre.
The mother and the children were shaken but not otherwise hurt during the incident.
Lake Macquarie police were notified and commenced inquiries into the incident.
Police arrested a 41-year-old woman at a unit in Windale about 12.50pm Monday. During the arrest, the woman allegedly resisted police officers' attempts to take her into custody.
She was taken to Belmont police station where she was charged with three offences - stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal), affray and hinder police.
The woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on Wednesday July 17.
