Fight the Power: rap pioneers Public Enemy book in Newcastle gig

The rap legends kicked off their memorable Maitland show with a siren wail and by paying tribute to the late Adam Yauch, of Beastie Boys fame, before Flavor Flav strode onto the stage wearing his signature clock necklace. Highlights of the set included a Rumpshaker sample, songs He Got Game and Shut it Down, and a sample of AC/DC's Back In Black. It ended with Fight the Power.

