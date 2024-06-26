Improving Southern Beaches on hunt for big scalps in run to finals

COACH Va Talaileva is confident Southern Beaches can claim a couple of big scalps in the run into the Hunter Rugby finals.
And his young charges are starting to believe him.
Southern Beaches pushed Merewether hard, only to go down 17-12 in a game shortened due to two serious injuries.
Play was held up for 40 minutes early after Merewether captain Kade Robinson broke his leg. The game was halted again, and eventually called off, 10 minutes in the second half when Beaches winger Zac Doggett suffered a neck injury.
Robinson is unlikely to play against this season.
Doggett has been cleared of serious neck damage but will miss two weeks due to concussion.
"As much as I wanted to beat Merewether, it was the right decision to call the game off," Talaileva said. "The safety of the players comes first. The players had already had to warm-up twice and we didn't want any more injuries."
Beaches are yet to win a game and the bonus point for finishing with seven points of the Greens was their first for the season. They have two catch-up games against fellow strugglers University.
"Performance wise, I think it will be a turning point for us," Talaileva said. "It will give the boys belief. We can definitely turn those efforts into results. We have to keep building on last week.
"We want to finish the season strongly and knock a couple of the top teams over. It is definitely doable."
The addition of prop Lopa Matagitau and No.8 Aminiasi Manakofua has made a difference to the pack.
"Lopa was at the Wildfires 20s and then went to the Netherlands," Talaileva said. "He is best mates with my son, Phil. Having him back and Toa's cousin Amini gives us a bit of size. It has definitely made a difference.
"We stuck it to Merewether in the forwards in the first half. We have improved in a lot of areas. Areas we have been working hard on - the ruck, running in pods, kick chase, second efforts. Missed tackles are the thing that is still hurting us. We are getting beaten out wide because we are jersey grabbing."
"Jayden Hurt his ribs at Country Championships but should be right for Saturday," Talaileva said. "Mark Butler will stay at 10 and Jayden will come into the centre. He is a strong defender and will make us harder to break down out wide."
Doggett is also in the NSW Country under-20s training squad, which will hold a camp at Southern Beaches home, Ernie Calland Field, on July 13.
"Zac has to go through the conclusion protocols," Talaileva said. "I have spoken to is parents. He is in the NSW Country squad and the priority is making sure he is right for that."
