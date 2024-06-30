Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Politics costing the homeless greater support

July 1 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All levels of government share responsibility for the homeless situation.
All levels of government share responsibility for the homeless situation.

THE homeless situation in a country as prosperous as ours is an absolute disgrace. Governments state and federal, Labor and Liberal, past and present all have to share the blame. They are all guilty of wilfully squandering taxpayers' money instead of spending it on things that really matter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.