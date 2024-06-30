Politics costing the homeless greater support

THE homeless situation in a country as prosperous as ours is an absolute disgrace. Governments state and federal, Labor and Liberal, past and present all have to share the blame. They are all guilty of wilfully squandering taxpayers' money instead of spending it on things that really matter.
Take for example Albo's millions on his pet project, the Voice, which I believe was designed to divide the nation by favouring 3 per cent of the population. We all know that was an absolute fizzer. As well, the $40 million wasted on big-noting the tax cuts, which everyone knew about anyway and will be grateful for when they arrive.
Goodness only knows how many hundreds of millions all governments spend on top-of-the-range airfares flitting around the world on junkets, where it seems to me any excuse will do and the vast majority serve no useful purpose anyway. Just imagine how many basic homes could be provided by diverting all this expenditures. It seems to me that a lot of politicians are only in it for themselves and are pretty good at spending other people's money, more's the pity.
I CRINGE and have a little chuckle to myself as I see all the letters, articles and other comments coming from everywhere debating Dutton's nuclear plan.
In my view, he has no intention of ever building a nuclear power station. He knows that, yet he has the Labor government frothing at the mouth and taking every media opportunity to disparage his plan. He has sown a lot of doubt and interest in many minds. But, more importantly, he has seized the political agenda. He has seriously distracted Labor and commentators from the things really worrying Australians.
Dutton has shown himself as bold and forthright as a leader, albeit of a pipe dream, but people are giving him some benefit of the doubt. While Labor continues to fail people on the issues that matter to them, the real-life issues they struggle with everyday, and concentrate on Dutton's nuclear fantasy, the Coalition will continue to be seen as the party leading the political debate in Australia.
THE more I hear and read about the introduction of nuclear power plants, the more I realise the lack of understanding by those with the loudest voices.
References to nuclear waste volume being no greater than a soft drink can is not only incorrect, but shows a lack of understanding. A sand-grain of this material can kill, or lead to death. As for a comparison with low-level non-ionising radiation microwave ovens, I rest my case. Discussion focuses on cost and economics.
There is very little comment on the more important aspect of safety. I was surprised, but encouraged, to hear an enlightened journalist speak of "consequence" when referring to those formulating studies of risk.
Even at a low probability of a nuclear incident, the consequence would be multiple fatalities and ongoing risk to life. What about leaked radiation, gaseous or particulate emissions from these "clean energy" plants? Will families living near a proposed plant be supplied with iodine tablets to help avoid thyroid cancer?
I AM appalled by Peter Dutton's support for nuclear power and the lies and disinformation spruiked. Nuclear power will take longer, cost more to build and be more expensive for consumers.
Please listen to the experts, read what they are saying, and examine what their research reveals. We are the land of sun and wind. Let's take full advantage of these renewable energy sources that we are blessed with, compared with countries in the Northern Hemisphere.
We can't afford to waste time or money on this nuclear sideshow. I implore politicians to start thinking about our country, and what is best for us and our future, not what might get them votes.
IT is quite inspiring to see Peter Dutton and the Liberal/National Coalition resurrecting the previously despised socialist policies of state ownership of crucial infrastructure, the supremacy of the central government and the rejection of economic market forces.
Their determination for state owned nuclear power stations, their promise to stop the building of market driven renewable electricity projects and their determination to override state rights is refreshing.
Perhaps re-nationalising banks or insurance will be next?
I RECKON it's about time the courts started giving these blockade Australia terrorists a minimum 12 month prison sentence. They are putting the lives of police and rail workers at risk and breaking every safe work guideline in the process.
THE new Governor-General gets a 43 per cent pay increase. I, like most other Australians, was gobsmacked to hear of this outrageous, unnecessary, massive pay increase. All this for a nothing role tied to Mother England. Meanwhile, front line workers like nurses battle for a quarter of that 43 per cent. Remembering it's only a rort if you're not in on it. Shame on the PM.
I LIKED Andrew Spannenberg's tongue-in-cheek comments on the flaws of nuclear power ("Nuclear worth a look, but admit it has flaws too", Letters, 25/6). His best piece was that nuclear submarines work because they are surrounded by water and succinctly encapsulates the myths on nuclear safety.
IT'S fascinating listening to Opposition Leader Peter Dutton running around all over the place trying to sell us nuclear power stations when he appears to have no idea of the details. Well, Mr Dutton, I'm taking your stand from the Voice referendum. Remember your lines repeated ad nauseum "If you don't know, vote 'no'". I'm following your lead. By the way, PD, if ever you become PM I'm emigrating to the New Guinea highlands.
IF anyone has any concerns or doubts about Peter Dutton's proposed nuclear powered cancer factories (disguised as power stations), just say 'no'. Accidents will happen. Be smart, it's better to be safe than sorry.
