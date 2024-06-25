Man cut free from wreckage after crash in the Hunter Valley

A CAR flipped and one man had to be cut free from the wreckage at Abermain on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Cessnock Road just after 6am on June 26. They found a vehicle on its side, with one man in his 30s having freed himself from the wreckage and a second man in his 70s still trapped in the car.
The Cessnock District Rescue Squad were called in and extricated the man from the vehicle. He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital as a precaution.
During the incident the road was partly closed by police and there were significant traffic delays reported in the area. Emergency services have praised the behaviour of motorists around the crash site.
"Huge thank you again goes to road users in Abermain, you guys are stars," a statement from Abermain NSW Fire and Rescue said.
"Everyone moved over to the left so quickly and orderly, makes our job arriving safely to help someone so much easier."
The site has now been cleared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.