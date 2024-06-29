Walkley winner shares Open Foundation story in new documentary

Walkley Award-winning journalist Joanne McCarthy shares her University of Newcastle Open Foundation story on a television documentary airing on Saturday.
Presenter Jane Goldsmith follows the compelling and heartwarming stories of graduates of the program, including the respected former Newcastle Herald journalist who, like hundreds before her, have used it as a stepping stone to career success.
Open Foundation is a free pathway to university study established by the University of Newcastle 50 years ago. It helps students develop the skills needed not only to gain entry, but to succeed at university and beyond, regardless of their background.
The university was one of the first in Australia to implement the program and it has been used as a best practice model both in Australia and overseas.
Goldsmith says she jumped at the chance to speak to McCarthy for the documentary, describing it as "an honour". McCarthy enrolled in Open Foundation in 1996 as a mother of three working full-time as a journalist on the Central Coast.
"I always knew I wanted to go to university but I wanted to do it on my terms, so I could enjoy it and really get the most out of it," McCarthy says in the documentary.
"The way I would describe it, it was a gift to myself: 'You love to study and now here's your chance'."
She speaks fondly to Goldsmith of completing Open Foundation at the University of Newcastle's Ourimbah campus, in particular the "joy" of having journalist, screenwriter and novelist Helen Garner as her creative writing lecturer.
McCarthy went on to gain a Bachelor of Arts from 1998 and excelled in her studies, as she did in her 40-year journalism career. Her tireless, heart-wrenching work for the Newcastle Herald led to the 2013 Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups.
"We talked about her incredible work and how important it was for her to shine a light on injustices and cover-ups, making a difference in the lives of the survivors of clergy abuse," Goldsmith says, adding that McCarthy was "teary" at times.
"She spoke about how her job was to give people someone to trust - after so many years they needed an institution to trust - and how she needed to follow it through for them.
"At one point she said 'I flogged myself to make sure I didn't betray them'. It was quite an emotive interview and she really spoke from the heart."
The documentary also delves into the history of the university's pathway program, meeting current and former program directors and other graduates of Open Foundation, including an inspiring Indigenous doctor and a former refugee now studying nursing.
It also includes never-before-seen archival footage and interviews from the early years of the University of Newcastle.
"Open Foundation started out as a program for mature-aged students but over time it's evolved," Goldsmith says.
"It now appeals to people who are re-skilling and wanting to challenge themselves with something else, and also students who didn't get the mark they needed to get into their dream degree at university.
"They're using Open Foundation as a pathway into the degree that they really want to do."
The university is celebrating the 50-year milestone with events including a Winter Ball on July 5 and the 50 Years-50 Stories exhibition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.