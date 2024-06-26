Second day of climate protests as activist climbs coal train

POLICE have been called to another climate activist incident in what is now the second day of protests organised by Blockade Australia.
A young woman going by the name of Kim has climbed atop a coal train heading towards the Port of Newcastle. Police are aware of the incident and have sent officers to the scene.
This is the fourth stage of the blockade within a 24-hour period.
On Tuesday police were called to Kooragang rail bridge where a man had suspended himself over the Hunter River.
Once the man was cut down and safely arrested a second incident was launched when two women climbed aboard a coal train and live-streamed their rendition of The Supremes' hit Stop! In The Name Of Love.
The day of action finished with a woman in her 60s standing on top of a train carriage carrying a tattered umbrella, saying "we're on a railroad to hell".
She was arrested and taken to Singleton police station where she was charged with enter inclosed lands serious safety risk, cause obstruction to railway locomotive and enter inclosed land without lawful excuse. She was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
The females involved in the duet were charged with enter inclosed lands and create serious safety risk. The 67-year-old man, who was suspended over the Hunter River, was charged with enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, enter inclosed non-agricultural lands serious safety risk, and cause obstruction to railway locomotive or rolling stock.
And a 20-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were also charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and enter inclosed non-agricultural lands, serious safety risk.
A spokesperson from The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) said they are "concerned by the illegal activities of protestors on its rail network in Newcastle that is placing lives at risk".
"Whilst recognising people's right to protest; protesters trespassing in a live rail corridor is incredibly dangerous, can be fatal and puts themselves, our rail workers and train drivers at risk of serious harm," the statement said.
"ARTC takes its duty of care very seriously to ensure the safety of everyone in the rail corridor.
"We will continue to work with emergency services, industry, and customers to ensure rail operations are safe."
ARTC, working in conjunction with industry, including the Port of Newcastle has increased security patrols and surveillance to prevent future trespassing incidents.
"Further, we are working with our customers to clear any backlogs due to the service disruptions that occurred due to the protest activity, this includes passenger services that have been disrupted."
