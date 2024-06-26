Tireless back-rower motors way into Wildfires' top grade

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman has come across few players with a bigger engine than Matt Williams.
Williams will make his run-on debut at breakaway against Western Sydney at Tweedle Stadium on Saturday.
The no-frills back-rower's rise is a reward for hard work.
"He is an Armidale kid who moved down at the start of last year to give it a crack," Coleman said. "He has toiled hard in second grade and improved every week.
"His motor is his biggest asset. It's one of the best I have seen. He is fit and works all day. He really rolls his sleeves up. He is in peak form and deserves a shot."
Williams replaces Elyjah Crosswell in one of two changes to the pack.
"Elyjah is on the bench," Coleman said. "He is walking wounded and needs a rest."
Kirk Tufuga replaces the suspended Tiueti Asi at No.8. Tufuga captained the Wildfires in 2021 and returned a fortnight ago after three seasons in Spain.
"You can tell he has been in a professional environment," Coleman said. "He turns up to meetings with his notepad. Culturally he is great for the team."
Winger Deon Evans has been recalled for Frankie Worrell (concussion).
