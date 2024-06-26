NSW aiming to go the distance in decider with Origin history on the line

Kylie Hilder has reiterated her stance on women's State of Origin contests being extended to 80 minutes ahead of an historic series decider in Townsville on Thursday night.
But for now, the NSW coach knows the Sky Blues must produce a 70-minute performance to clinch victory in the women's inaugural three-match series.
Speaking ahead of their captains' run on Wednesday, Hilder said the representative games were ready to grow from 70 to 80 minutes in line with the men.
"I think everyone wants it now," Hilder said.
"I know that they didn't like it [previously] because the game sort of deteriorated in the last five minutes, but you've seen these girls are athletes now.
"They train hard. They're ready for it. I think they deserve to have a full 80-minute game."
It was staged over two games last year, with Queensland taking glory on points aggregate after the results were split.
This year, fans have shown their support for the three-match series with record crowds turning out.
NSW were 22-12 winners in Origin I in Brisbane but Queensland staged a stunning fightback in Newcastle on June 6 to win Origin II 11-10 in rain-soaked conditions and force a decider.
"I thought we did a lot of great things," Hilder said of the Newcastle performance in front of 25,782 spectators.
"Obviously, we didn't play the 70 minutes. That was probably our downfall. We scored that last try then maybe switched off a little bit, so that's something that we're going to work on and make sure that we do play until the final whistle."
Hilder has stuck solid to the same squad throughout the series. It includes Newcastle trio Yasmin Clydsdale (second row), Caitlan Johnston (prop) and Olivia Higgins (hooker) while their Knights teammate Tamika Upton (fullback) is in the Maroons line-up.
"They were pretty disappointed after the result in Newcastle," Hilder said.
"To lose by a field goal with five minutes to go on the clock, anyone's going to be disappointed in that.
"The girls are hardest on themselves. I didn't have to say too much. Our shed wasn't a great scene after the game. They were pretty down and out, mainly because they had put in such a great effort for the majority of the game but know that they can't switch off.
"That's Queensland, they keep fighting right until the end and we just need to be better in that back end."
The Origin II attendance in Newcastle pipped the 25,492 in Brisbane for Origin I on May 16 and eclipsed figures of 12,972 (Sydney) and 18,275 (Townsville) for last year's two-games series.
As of Wednesday lunchtime, 24,000 tickets had been sold for game III.
Sky Blues co-captains Kezie Apps and Isabelle Kelly will both make their 10th appearance for NSW on Thursday night.
"It's been a very long journey," Apps said on Wednesday.
"Every year we've played, something new has happened. The growth of it has been amazing.
"For us to be there through it all and to witness the three-game series is definitely a really special moment."
