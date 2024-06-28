Sleek and stylish apartment has wow factor views and location to match

1102/464 King Street, Newcastle West
1 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Positioned on the eleventh floor of Verve, this chic one-bedroom apartment ticks every box for the style-conscious buyer.
Highlighted by natural light, exceptional finishes and fabulous views that stretch from the yacht club across the harbour to Stockton, Port Stephens and Nobby's Lighthouse.
This sleek abode instantly captivates with its light-filled open plan living area and galley kitchen fitted with stone benchtops, gas cooktop and Miele appliances.
Watch the world go by from the covered alfresco entertaining terrace boasting an aspect that captures sunrises, north east breezes and panoramic views.
Inside you will feel a world away from it all given the peaceful ambience and sense of calm created by the robed bedroom and luxe fully tiled bathroom.
Immaculately presented and being sold fully furnished and ready to enjoy now, this low-maintenance lifestyle upgrade also features a Euro laundry, secure single basement car space, and a handy storage room.
This complex also offers an on-site concierge for mail, packages, apartment access and security all at your fingertips. This sought-after address is alive and buzzing with bars, cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms.
In fact, everything you need or want can be accessed on foot from the front door of Verve including the Newcastle Interchange for an easy commute, Marketown for all your daily essentials and the harbour and Honeysuckle for dining, nightlife and entertainment.
Whether you're after a carefree city pad or a savvy low-maintenance investment, this apartment certainly ticks all the boxes.
