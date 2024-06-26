RAAF winger flies in to calculations for Two Blues after stunning debut

AS far as debuts go, Wanderers winger Zac Blair could not have done more.
Blair crossed for two tries, played a hand in two others and caused havoc with his speed and strength as the Two Blues overran University 61-15.
Not bad for a bloke, who only returned to rugby two months ago to stay fit after a seven-year absence.
Blair, 30, is the RAAF and was recently posted at Williamtown.
He played alongside former Wanderer Emerson Burgess for the Air Force at the Inter Service Championships in late April.
"Once Burgo found out that I was moving to Newcastle, he pointed me towards Wanderers," Blair said. "I hadn't played club rugby since I was 23. I played for Brothers in Brisbane but work got in the way. Before joining the Air Force, I was an electrician and did a lot of fly-in, fly-out work.
"I played for the Air Force this year and enjoyed the culture. I thought I'd play for Wanderers to keep fit."
Wanderer coach Trevor Hefren has bigger plans.
"Emerson rang me and said he had a player for me who was pretty good," Hefren said. "He has genuine pace. He and Zane Kakaloudis are the quickest in the club. He also has an offload. He was getting on the outside of his opposite. If they caught him or the cover came across, he was able to get the ball away to support on the inside. He has given us interesting selection headaches."
Kakaloudis has shifted from fullback to wing in place of Luke Simmons, who is playing for Australia over 30s at the Touch World Cup in England and won't be back until the last round.
Fly-half Jayden Kitchener-Waters (broken arm) is also due back in the last tound. Harry Sansbury returned from a four-week layoff off the bench at outside centre against University.
"We have plenty of options for the backline," Hefren said.
"After Saturday, Zac certainly has the front-running for a wing spot."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.