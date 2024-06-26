Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

RAAF winger flies in to calculations for Two Blues after stunning debut

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 27 2024 - 7:55am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers winger Zac Blair breaks free in the Two Blues 61-15 win over University at No.2 Sportsground on June 22. Picture by Marina Neil
Wanderers winger Zac Blair breaks free in the Two Blues 61-15 win over University at No.2 Sportsground on June 22. Picture by Marina Neil

AS far as debuts go, Wanderers winger Zac Blair could not have done more.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.