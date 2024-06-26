Walking plan accused of 'cannibalising' roads and favouring minority

A PLAN designed to increase walking has been accused of "cannibalising" road amenity and pitting commuters who drive against the "small minority" who do not.
Novocastrians have been invited to have their say on a 10-year draft plan to build and support walkable neighbourhoods across Newcastle.
The plan aims to make walking and active transport the natural choice for short trips and prioritise pedestrians in all infrastructure upgrades across the city.
Liberal Cr Callum Pull voted against putting the plan to the public at Tuesday's meeting, saying he felt it should be taken "back to the drawing board".
"This isn't a plan about remediating existing footpaths or constructing new ones, this is primarily about repurposing road space and reducing the amenity of our roads to tip the scale in favour of pedestrians," he said.
"I am all for maximising choice. I want people to be able to walk more, I want people to be able to cycle more, but I am not in favour of cannibalising the amenity of one group to then just hand it to another."
Cr Pull said the council's strategies needed to be based on the "reality" that most people in the city drive, particularly those in the western suburbs, compared to "four per cent" who choose other modes of transport.
The sentiment was echoed by Independent Cr John Church who encouraged members of the public to "read behind the lines".
"I say to people who would like to review this policy there are some elements that members of the community may consider anti-car; reduced speed limits, more road quietening suggestions and things that might see the promotion of active transport over cars," he said.
According to the draft Walking and Mobility Plan, recent surveys show 70 per cent of Newcastle participants walk at least 30 minutes each day.
Novocastrians take almost four walking trips per day on average, totalling 107,000 kilometres walked across the local government area.
However, while 60 per cent of people walk every day for recreation, far less walk for transport.
Suburbs like Maryland, Fletcher, Merewether Heights and Kotara had almost no one walking to work.
Across Newcastle, just four per cent of employed people took public transport to work in 2016.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said walking and active transport have a range of benefits for residents, visitors, and the environment.
"Walking and riding are efficient ways to travel short distances, reduce congestion, lower emissions and increase the vibrancy of local places," Cr Nelmes said.
"Newcastle is already a highly walkable city, and by enhancing the walkability of our neighbourhoods we will support our community, businesses and visitors to embrace walking, including options to connect with public transport as a better way to explore the city and its surrounds."
The draft plan has been developed through consultation with the community and other stakeholders, using surveys, interactive maps and the establishment of the Walking and Mobility Working Party.
Labor Cr Elizabeth Adamczyk, who is chair of the Walking and Mobility Working Party, said the plan covers four main themes.
"In order to achieve our goals, we need to promote safety and the prioritisation of pedestrians, build and maintain walkable neighbourhoods, support walking trips and celebrate walking in our communities, for all people, of all abilities," she said.
"Surveys have shown 70 per cent of people in Newcastle walk at least 30 minutes every day, but it's mainly for recreational purposes, not for transport.
"To change those statistics, we need to guide development to take pedestrians into greater consideration while also encourage pedestrian-friendly drivers by introducing traffic calming measures and advocating for lower speed limits."
The plan aims to make Newcastle a place where pedestrians feel safe and prioritised in public road spaces by 2034.
The draft plan will go on public exhibition for six weeks from June 27 to August 8.
