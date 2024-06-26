Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Walking plan accused of 'cannibalising' roads and favouring minority

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 26 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk and deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen using a pedestrian crossing at New Lambton. Picture supplied
Councillor Elizabeth Adamczyk and deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen using a pedestrian crossing at New Lambton. Picture supplied

A PLAN designed to increase walking has been accused of "cannibalising" road amenity and pitting commuters who drive against the "small minority" who do not.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.