Toohey's News: Tyson's worth the Gamble for the Knights

Injured five-eighth Tyson Gamble has ended speculation over his playing future by signing a new two-year-deal with the Newcastle Knights.
And we can reveal veteran back-rower Tyson Frizell has also committed for another 12 months, turning his back on interest from England to take up his option for 2025.
Gamble's contract extension is a real show of faith from the club as the five-eighth has not played since fracturing his foot against the Wests Tigers in Tamworth in round 10.
He faces a further few weeks on the sideline before he is due back but is no certainty to reclaim his NRL spot with Will Pryce set to debut in the No.6 jersey against Parramatta on Saturday night.
In further contract news, development player Fletcher Myers is on the move after being offered an immediate release to join South Sydney. A centre/winger, Myers only joined the Knights from Manly at the start of this season.
Adam O'Brien says there is a simple reason why it's taken young Englishman Will Pryce 17 rounds to make his NRL debut for the Knights.
"Because until now, he hadn't earned the jersey,"O'Brien told us. "And to his credit, Will would be the first one to admit that.
"I've sat with him in my office when there has been pressure coming from everywhere for him to be selected and we've talked about what he needed to do and he's said to me, 'I'm on board with you coach'.
"He's been patient, he's worked really hard and his form in the past two or three games in Cup has been what we've been striving for. So now he gets his chance.
"I'm really happy for him. We stood him down from Cup last weekend to debut him this week but he was the first guy on the bus with the rest of the Cup boys to go to Gosford even though he wasn't playing. That's the sort of young guy he is."
Pryce will have plenty of eyes on him when he debuts against Parramatta on Saturday night and is certain to see plenty of Eels traffic coming his way.
However, O'Brien is counting on the experience of Tyson Frizell and Dane Gagai inside and outside him to help him handle the added attention.
It's customary these days for the family of an NRL debutant to be the club's guests of honour on game day - even if they have to be flown out from England.
In what will be an extra special occasion for Will Pryce, the rookie five-eighth will have his mother, father and young brother in the stand to watch his debut courtesy of the Knights, who will be flying them out.
Pryce's dad Leon is no stranger to the big stage. He is a Great Britain legend who played 24 Tests and featured in a remarkable 492 Super League games spanning two decades before retiring seven years ago.
Is there a chance skipper Kalyn Ponga could be back from injury slightly ahead of schedule?
The Knights fullback hasn't played since having foot surgery in late April and the Knights' round-20 clash against the Broncos is considered his target game to return.
But, privately, Ponga is telling people he believes he is ahead of schedule with suggestions the Manly game the week before could now be a possibility.
He is back running but it's safe to say he won't be risked before he's ready.
The rise of Dylan Lucas this season plus the debuts of Dave Armstrong, Fletcher Sharpe and now Will Pryce is proof there are some really good things happening on the development front for the Knights.
Adding further weight to that were the performances for the Blues of Jermaine McEwen, Cody Hopwood and Connor Votano in the under-19s Origin game last week. Hopwood is only 18 but was close to the best player on the field in the first half.
Barring a highly unlikely last-minute development, the Knights will this week promote from within their own playing ranks to fill their one remaining vacancy in their top 30 roster before the cut-off point at the end of this month.
It's likely to be a player the club will be looking to tie down to a longer-term deal.
Standings: 12 Dane Gagai 10 Dylan Lucas 9 Kai Pearce-Paul 8 Kalyn Ponga 7 Bradman Best 6 Adam Elliott 5 David Armstrong, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell 4 Jackson Hastings 3 Phoenix Crossland 2 Enari Tuala, Greg Marzhew, Jayden Brailey 1 Brodie Jones, Jacob Saifiti, Fletcher Sharpe.
