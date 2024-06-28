Warehouse-inspired waterfront gem offers style, space and tranquility

5 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Nestled on the banks of Throsby waters, this absolute waterfront gem is a true standout, blending space, privacy, and tranquility in perfect harmony.
Originally crafted for an artist couple and recently renovated, the home beautifully combines innovative design with modern functionality, setting a high standard in architectural excellence.
Launch your kayak right from your back door or relax on the rear deck and enjoy the dynamic scenery along the creek. From dragon boats and paddleboarders to rowers and morning walkers, the ever-changing activity provides a captivating backdrop to everyday life.
Reflecting a warehouse aesthetic, this brilliantly designed home offers inviting spaces perfect for relaxing and socialising, as well as quiet zones designed for peaceful moments of solitude.
With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, there is plenty of space for a growing family.
One of the bedrooms, featuring a separate entrance, is incredibly versatile-perfect as a rumpus room, home office, or even potential self-contained accommodation.
Upstairs, a stunning renovation reveals a spacious open plan living area and a bespoke kitchen, both opening onto the waterfront deck with BBQ kitchen.
Beautiful natural light floods this space, highlighting a cosy window seat, a study nook, and leafy views.
With two separate garages, plus a carport behind an electric gate, this stunning home is designed to cater to your every need.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.