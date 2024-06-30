Emerging curator Isabel Whittle preps The Lock Up's Collect show

Isabel Whittle, the emerging creator for The Lock Up contemporary art space's annual Collect show, where local artists contribute a work to be sold as part of the gallery's fund-raising efforts, is excited by this year's show, which opens July 12.
"It's a showcase of the Newcastle talent and around the region," she says. "I think it's exciting, we not only have established artists but we have emerging artists as well. And I get really excited by that, being able to showcase the lesser known artists along with some of the established artists."
Whittle's own taste draws her to emotive subjects.
"I don't have a particular art style I'm obsessed with, but I do like anything that's a bit dark, that really captures emotions," she says.
The artists with works in Collect are:
Ben Adams, Gillian Adamson, Jamie Bastoli, Dean Beletich, Michael Bell, Chris Brown, Giverny Burke, Raffi Butler, Wanjun Carpenter, Leeroy Chapman, Jasmine Christie, Kerrie Coles, Dino Consalvo, Lottie Consalvo, Sia Cox, Jen Denzin, James Drinkwater, Leslie Duffin, Helen Dunkerley,
Jono Everett, Myrrhine Fabricius, Megan Farquhar, Sophia Flegg, Aidan Gageler, Peter Gardiner, Michelle Gearin, Alex Golden, Penelope Green, David Griffen, Lucas Grogan, Ellie Hannon, Ileigh Hellier, Stephen Hobbs, Marlene Houston, Annabel Jaffray, Locust Jones,
Polina Karuso, Ben Kenning, Jane Lander, Xavier Lane, Peter Lankas, Justin Lees, Holly Leonardson, Damien Linnane, Genevieve Lore Finn Unicorn, Eddy Lou, Klaya Lowry, Holly MacDonald, Louisa Magrics, Paul Maher, Jack Malcolm, Jaymie Maley Pat Mavety, Nicki McCann, Elizabeth McDonald, Carolyn McKay, Edwardo Milan, Lydia Miller,
Barbara Nanshe, Bronte Naylor, Catharine Neilson, Heath Nock, Olivia Parsonage, Ella Grace Paterson, Rod Pattenden, Brett Piva, Liam Power, Izabela Pluta, Cordelia Prangley, Ramona Raven, James Rhodes, Hannah Robinson, Susan Ryman,
Sandy Sanderson, Malvika Satelkar, Alex Seton, Jo Shand, Braddon Snape, Wednesday Sutherland, Annabel Sutton, Michelle Teear, Catherine Tempest, Paula Thistleton , Raina Thomson, Lezlie Tilley, Vanessa Turton, Tahlia Undarlegt,
Amy Vidler, Jackson Voorby, Samantha Walsh, Bridie Watt, Clare Weeks, Ahn Wells, Karen Wells, Katie Ellen Wilkins, Lauren Wiltshire, Kara Wood, Lexie Worboys, Susan Zaia and Vera Zulumovski.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.