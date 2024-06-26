Judiciary rules Gordon was concussed before alleged stomping act

Steve Gordon is set to return for Raymond Terrace and hopes to move on from a stomping incident he was banned for, the club says.
Gordon, who played two NRL games for the Knights in 2007, was sent off playing in a Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Men's A-grade match on April 19, after allegedly stomping on a Dudley player's head following a tackle.
He was initially charged with grade-three striking and after pleading guilty, was suspended for two matches.
However, Dudley lodged an appeal.
An independent hearing was later held by a separate association, but Dudley were again unhappy with the outcome and NSWRL head office intervened, upgrading the 37-year-old's charge to grade four, which left him facing a 12-week ban.
The matter was finalised this week after another hearing. Gordon was found guilty, but it was determined he was impacted by concussion at the time of the offence.
"Gordon has been cleared to play following a review of medical evidence," a NSWRL statement said.
"The judiciary chair determined that Gordon had suffered a concussion and his reaction was 'consistent with someone affected by a blow to the head'.
"Gordon was suspended from playing until the matter was resolved and with time served is now available."
Raymond Terrace spokesperson Shenae Handsaker said Gordon "just wants to get back on the paddock and prove that obviously he isn't out to hurt anybody and it wasn't intentional".
Gordon will play, coincidentally, against Dudley at Raymond Terrace on Saturday.
Dudley declined to comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.