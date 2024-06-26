Macquarie move to retain side amid recent thrashings

Macquarie coach Jye Bayley reckons it's pretty much "unheard of".
The Scorpions conceded a staggering 52 points in the second half of their 62-10 loss to Souths at Townson Oval on Saturday, after displaying promising signs early on.
"I think that's unheard of, to be 10-all at half-time and get beat by that," Bayley said.
"We've got to be better than that, and they are better than that."
The belting came after a 50-0 loss to Central midweek.
In both games, Macquarie were a depleted outfit, with injuries, unavailabilities and the loss of players taking its toll.
"On the weekend over two grades, we had 22 blokes out," Bayley said. "We barely filled a reserve-grade side."
Winger Macauley Aoake is also expected to be sidelined "for about a month" after suffering a knee injury against Souths.
"We can't seem to win a trick at the moment with injuries," Bayley said. "It happens. When everything's going bad, it just seems to get worse."
The club gets a slight reprieve this week with reserve grade having a bye.
Back-rower Lucas Thomson and fullback Hayden Sutton are also set to return.
In more positive news, 13 of Macquarie's "top 17" have recommitted for next season, Bayley said.
"Other than the last two weeks where we've copped a hiding, we were in a good position," he said.
"We just need to get back on track now."
Macquarie recently let ex-NRL player and pre-season signing Vai Toutai depart the club for Greta-Branxton.
The former Parramatta Eels forward had been yet to feature in first grade.
Bayley's side, who are ninth, host fourth-placed The Entrance on at 2pm on Sunday.
