Letters

If we need a new paramedic base, go back to the future at Boolaroo

By Letters to the Editor
June 29 2024 - 4:00am
Brendan McIlveen, an Australian Paramedics Association NSW assistant secretary. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
I REFER to Monday's front page ("Warehoused", Newcastle Herald 24/6), regarding the fitting out of a warehouse to accommodate paramedics. What is wrong with spending some of that money to bring the once busy Boolaroo station up to scratch?

