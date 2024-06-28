If we need a new paramedic base, go back to the future at Boolaroo

JUST a few observations on the Zaara Street coal fired power station from back in the '50s and '60s: yes, it was in the East End before the NIMBYS arrived. Yes, it was the best available power source to keep the lights on back in the day. For those of you who want to blame those generations for destroying the planet, you need to have a good look at yourselves. We did what we thought was best. Now it's your turn, and you can bet your life that in a couple of generations if you stuff up it will be on you, not us.