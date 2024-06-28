Serene haven offers dreamy views and blissful lifestyle in coastal Dudley

4 beds | 3 bath | 1 car
A comprehensive renovation has elevated this beach house to unparalleled heights, infusing it with an undeniable wow factor that perfectly complements its breathtaking surroundings.
Commanding attention are the panoramic coastal views stretching across Glenrock Conservation Area to the Pacific Ocean beyond.
Here, you can witness whales on their annual migration, ships sailing towards Newcastle, and weather patterns tracing their course up the coast.
Spanning two light-filled levels, the four bedroom, three bathroom home invites you to immerse yourself in a perpetual state of relaxation.
Awaken each morning to the soothing melody of the rolling surf, find solace in the symphony of birdsong that fills the air, and bask in the soothing coastal breezes as you sip your morning coffee on the expansive deck. Whether you're entertaining guests in the air-conditioned open plan living space, cooking for family and friends in the custom kitchen featuring Island kitchen and butler's pantry, Caesarstone benches, 900mm gas stove and dishwasher, or taking a dip in the 13m long infinity-edge pool, every moment here is infused with a sense of blissful serenity.
A lower level retreat with kitchenette and access to the landscaped gardens provides an additional haven for teens or extended family stays.
Debs Parade is a quiet cul-de-sac from where you can walk through Glenrock down to Dudley Beach and have access to rock pools, big enough to take a plunge in.
Picture your kids enrolling at the local school, and your days filled with the bliss of beach outings, surfing adventures, and scenic bush walks through coastal rainforest.
This is Dudley - a dreamy coastal locale where the community bond is tight.
Fuel your mornings with a coffee from Paperboy Espresso or head to the Royal Crown Hotel for drinks or a bistro meal.
For a city escape, you can be in Newcastle CBD in under 20 minutes.
"The obvious standout features of this property are the sensational views, with the infinity pool overlooking Dudley bluff and the coastline," co-listing agent Katie Kepner from Salt Property said.
"You're so close to the coastline you can clearly see ships passing by and whales breaching from the comfort of your own home.
"Families from far and wide have been attracted to this home.
"Dudley is a reputable area for families, it provides privacy and serenity within walking distance to the beach and close proximity to amenities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.