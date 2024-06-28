Serene haven offers dreamy views and blissful lifestyle in coastal Dudley

Awaken each morning to the soothing melody of the rolling surf, find solace in the symphony of birdsong that fills the air, and bask in the soothing coastal breezes as you sip your morning coffee on the expansive deck. Whether you're entertaining guests in the air-conditioned open plan living space, cooking for family and friends in the custom kitchen featuring Island kitchen and butler's pantry, Caesarstone benches, 900mm gas stove and dishwasher, or taking a dip in the 13m long infinity-edge pool, every moment here is infused with a sense of blissful serenity.

