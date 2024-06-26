Newcastle Herald
Knights reach a decision after further talks with David Armstrong

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 26 2024 - 12:49pm, first published 12:48pm
Knights flyer David Armstrong. Picture by Marina Neil
The Newcastle Knights have agreed to part company amicably with David Armstrong and have not closed the door on him potentially returning to the club in the future.

