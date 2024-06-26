Premier fires back at Hunter shortchange claims

The NSW Premier has rejected claims the Hunter was been shortchanged in the past two state budgets.
In his first trip to Newcastle since becoming premier more than a year ago, Chris Minns made the trip up the M1 to spruik the recently announced budget, which Hunter organisations say failed to fund many of the big-ticket items they lobbied for.
Before the budget, NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the Hunter deserved more funding than it had received under the previous Coalition government and Labor was committed to supporting the region.
But after a budget that was met with indifference or disappointment by local stakeholder groups. The Newcastle Herald suggested to the Premier that Mr Mookhey's words were empty platitudes.
"No I don't think that's true, I don't accept the premise of that question," Mr Minns said.
"I mean, there's going to be criticism of any government when a budget's handed down."
The premier said the budget delivered "billions of dollars for roads, two new schools, 14 new preschools and a massive investment in essential workers" for the Hunter.
"It's an unprecedented investment, much of it is specific to the Hunter region - and the job's not done," Mr Minns said.
"Our [future] plans for this region include a major investment in manufacturing, particularly for our domestic transport fleet, which we believe will create brand new jobs in this community and a major source of economic growth."
He indicated improving the Hunter's public transport network would be in the "next iteration of spending".
The premier also defended the four Hunter MPs who sit at the cabinet table as ministers.
"The are incredibly parochial around the budget table, they've got very sharp elbows, they often put me in a headlock and demand their community's fair share," Mr Minns said.
"That's what a good MP does. Not all MPs are created equal and you want to have an MP as your local representative who's completely uncompromising - and sometimes downright rude - when it comes to their colleagues.
"And that's what I've got in my Hunter colleagues. They're tough, they're very tough, but it's all with the view to fighting for their community and I kind of complain about that."
Mr Minns also visited a Charlestown Public School and the Downer train workshop in Glendale.
On Wednesday evening, Mr Minns will address Newcastle's business community at City Hall.
Although Mr Minns has made multiple trips to the Hunter region since becoming premier, this is the first time he's stepped foot inside the Newcastle electorate.
