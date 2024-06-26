Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Premier fires back at Hunter shortchange claims

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 26 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Chris Minns in his first trip to the seat of Newcastle since becoming the state's leader. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Premier Chris Minns in his first trip to the seat of Newcastle since becoming the state's leader. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The NSW Premier has rejected claims the Hunter was been shortchanged in the past two state budgets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.