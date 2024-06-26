Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Fernleigh Track could soon stretch all the way to Central Coast

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 26 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new section of the trail near Belmont Lagoon. Picture supplied by Lake Macquarie City Council
The new section of the trail near Belmont Lagoon. Picture supplied by Lake Macquarie City Council

Fernleigh Track's final stage is nearing completion, but plans are already underway to extend the path to the Central Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.