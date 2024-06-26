Fernleigh Track could soon stretch all the way to Central Coast

Fernleigh Track's final stage is nearing completion, but plans are already underway to extend the path to the Central Coast.
Almost two decades since the first section of the 27 kilometre track was opened, people will be able to travel from Adamstown to the very edge of Lake Macquarie.
The last section - from Belmont to Murrays Beach - will open on July 14.
But in a sneak peak of the new section, which coincided with NSW Premier Chris Minns' visit to the region, it was revealed the government was looking at connecting the track to the coastal walkway along the Central Coast.
Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said investigations were underway, with the state government committing $2 million to a feasibility study to assess a coastal walk from Caves Beach to Budgewoi via the Munmorah State Conservation Area.
"If you can get to the roundabout at Budgewoi, you can go all the way down to Tumbi Umbi," Ms Catley said.
"You can go all the way down to Murrays Beach [along Fernleigh], but you can also go up to Caves Beach.
"We're looking at a collaboration between Lake Macquarie and Central Coast councils with a coastal walk between Caves and Catherine Hill Bay, and then beyond through the national park."
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the track was a "significant piece of infrastructure".
"It will be a wonderful tourism draw card - you can see from the bridge behind me the wonderful views of Belmont Lagoon," Cr Fraser said.
"This area, Belmont Lagoon, is the site of an Aboriginal creation story known as 'when the moon cried'. Artefacts dating back thousands of years have been found in this area.
"There will be artwork right along this stretch to recognise that significance and shed more light on it for all the visitors."
