NSW Blues hit back to square up State of Origin series

NSW have ensured the 2024 State of Origin series will go to a decider after stunning Queensland with a dominant 38-18 victory in game two at the MCG on Wednesday night.
Humbled 38-10 by the Maroons in Origin I, after having rookie centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i sent off and playing 73 minutes a man short, the Blues arrived in Melbourne facing the prospect of a third straight series defeat.
But with backs to the wall, Michael Maguire's new-look team gave the Maroons a taste of their own medicine to set up a thrilling finale at Suncorp Stadium on July 17.
Bolstered by the recall of South Sydney duo Latrell Mitchell and Cameron Murray, Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses and the inclusion of Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards for his Origin debut, the Blues dominated from the outset to lead 34-0 at half-time. It was a new State of Origin record for most points scored in a half.
In complete contrast to the series opener, in game two Queensland were under siege against a NSW side who grabbed the early initiative and ruthlessly exploited it.
Their dominance delivered first points in the 10th minute, when back-rower Liam Martin burst through the line after a Moses short ball.
Seven minutes later, Penrith winger Brian To'o scored in the corner after a sublime Mitchell flick pass.
Moses was again the creator in the 23rd minute when he launched a pinpoint crossfield kick, which winger Zac Lomax caught cleanly to score.
A second try by To'o, after winning the race to a grubber kick, followed by Mitchell's first Origin try in three years, gave the Blues an almost-unbelievable 28-0 advantage.
Then Lomax crossed for his second and converted from the sideline - giving him an 18-point half-time tally.
Adding to Queensland's woes, their best player in Origin I, flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, suffered a shoulder injury and had to leave the field for treatment, although he returned after the break.
The Maroons salvaged some respect by scoring three tries to one in the second half.
Tempers flared midway through the second half when Martin and Queensland's Pat Carrigan were sin-binned after a scuffle.
