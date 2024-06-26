'It was frigging awesome': Father-son combine in special moment for Roos stalwart

MATT Bartley is closing in on 1000 games for Lake Macquarie. None are likely to be more memorable than the loss to Avoca in third grade last Saturday.
And it wasn't because he played in the centres.
Bartley, 48, lined up alongside 17-year-old son Nathan, who started at breakaway in his first senior game for the Roos.
"It made me feel old but it was frigging awesome," Bartley said. "My dad, Alan played for the club, but I didn't get a chance to have a run with him. To make it better I scored a try, so I still have bragging rights."
Bart, as he is known, also made his senior debut at age 17. And he is still going strong, playing prop in first grade for a Roos outfit which is in fifth place in the Central Coast competition.
** Former Roo Nic Benn has been selected in the Canadian team to play Tests against Scotland and Romania next month. Benn was 16 when he played first grade for the Roos, before joining Manly. The outside back now plays alongside former Hunter Wildfires fly-half Connor Winchester for the Dallas Jackals in the US.
** Anderson Medal winning halfback Murray Sutherland is set to return from a wrist injury for the University against Maitland at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The Students and Blacks will contest the Josie Dun Cup, which coincides with RUN DIPG Round. The round is aimed to raise funds and awareness for children's brain cancer.
** Halfback Rory Ryan has been handed the Merewether captaincy after the season-ending injury to Kade Robinson (broken leg).
"We have been working a lot with Rory behind the scenes on his leadership skills. He was the obvious choice," Merewether coach Tony Munro said.
** Wanderers will play their catch-up game against Hamilton after the Wildfires play Sydney Uni at No.2 Sportsground on July 13.
The Two Blues lower grades will tackle the Hawks at Passmore.
