'Full consequences of the law': Premier slams Hunter coal protesters

Premier Chris Minns has lashed coal protesters who have interrupted Hunter's coal chain for a second day running.
It followed similar incidents on Tuesday that resulted in the arrest of three participants in the Blockade Australia rolling protest.
Speaking in Newcastle, Mr Minns said he expected those who engaged in illegal protests to face the full consequences of law.
"Firstly, if everybody just took it upon themselves, if they didn't like a particular policy, to disrupt in a massive way, society wouldn't function," he said.
"Secondly, my real concern is some of these protests are putting lives in danger, more certainly the lives of an emergency service worker who goes in to try and rescue them.
"This is a very dangerous undertaking particularly on public transport lines or a massive working port, and I'm very fearful that it'll lead to someone losing their life."
Dozens of general duties and specialist police, including water police, the dog squad and police rescue, have been called to respond to the most recent protests.
A police spokesman was unable to estimate how much the operation had cost taxpayers.
"As is the case for any police operation, the resources are funded from the NSW Police Force budget," he said.
"We are unable to provide specific figures as the policing response is determined by operational requirements and dependent on a number of factors.
"The priority of police is to provide a safe environment for attendees and the wider community."
Australian Rail Track Corporation, which manages the rail infrastructure, said the protests were placing lives at risk.
"Whilst recognising people's right to protest; protesters trespassing in a live rail corridor is incredibly dangerous, can be fatal and puts themselves, our rail workers and train drivers at risk of serious harm," a spokesperson said.
"ARTC, working in conjunction with industry, including the Port of Newcastle has increased security patrols and surveillance to prevent future trespassing incidents."
NSW Minerals Council chief executive Stephen Galilee said the protests ignored the economic importance of coal to the Hunter Region.
"Trespassing and other illegal activities risk serious injury or worse," he said.
"Coal mining contributes around 30 percent of economic activity in the Hunter, supporting over 14,000 direct local jobs. Newcastle may be the world's largest coal port, but NSW contributes less than two percent of total global coal production. Don't put yourselves and others at risk just to get noticed on social media for a day."
Mr Minns said he supported the role of legal protests in a healthy democracy.
"We're enforcing the law to save lives and ensure that the economy and the hunter can continue to tick over," he said.
"If you want to protest of course we respect the right of everybody to do that and we're a democracy, you can register that at the ballot box - this is a dangerous undertaking."
