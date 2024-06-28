Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

If you build it, they will come

By Michael Cowley
June 28 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New work at the Mid North Coast club at Taree which is set to begin trialling in coming weeks. Picture supplied
New work at the Mid North Coast club at Taree which is set to begin trialling in coming weeks. Picture supplied

The new greyhound racing Centre of Excellence at Taree will be a catalyst to more younger people becoming involved in the sport in coming years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.