Minns backs Crakanthorp to run again after ICAC

Will Tim Crakanthorp's tenure in state government run another term? The NSW Premier who referred him to the Independent Commission Against Corruption less than a year ago says the Newcastle MP has his support. "No one's trying to sweep under the carpet the report from ICAC," Mr Minns told Michael Parris on Wednesday. "Everyone has to take that on the chin, including Tim."
Mr Minns was busy during his first Newcastle visit since taking the state's top job, hitting back at claims the region has been shortchanged. Jamieson Murphy reports the premier said the budget delivered "billions of dollars for roads, two new schools, 14 new preschools and a massive investment in essential workers" for the Hunter.
The Premier later dodged a bomb scare and a small band of pro-Palestine protesters at City Hall on Wednesday night to deliver a message of support for the "progressive but pragmatic" Hunter region, making the keynote address at a joint Business Hunter-University of Newcastle function at City Hall, Michael Parris reports.
But Mr Minns was careful to finish his speech in time for the State of Origin. NSW ensured the series will go to a decider, stunning Queensland with a dominant 38-18 victory in game two at the MCG, Robert Dillon reports.
In research out this morning, a new study has found almost half of young adult men are consuming risky levels of alcohol. Alanna Tomazin reports that living in a regional or rural area also makes it more likely men will be drinking at risky levels.
Lisa Allan, editor
