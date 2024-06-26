Newcastle Herald
Minns backs Crakanthorp to run again after ICAC

June 27 2024 - 2:00am
Will Tim Crakanthorp's tenure in state government run another term? The NSW Premier who referred him to the Independent Commission Against Corruption less than a year ago says the Newcastle MP has his support. "No one's trying to sweep under the carpet the report from ICAC," Mr Minns told Michael Parris on Wednesday. "Everyone has to take that on the chin, including Tim."

