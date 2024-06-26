Minns backs Crakanthorp to run again in Newcastle despite ICAC findings

Premier Chris Minns says Tim Crakanthorp has his support to stand again at the next election despite the corruption watchdog finding the Newcastle MP breached the public's trust by knowingly failing to declare a conflict of interest relating to family properties in the city.
Mr Minns said during a tour of Newcastle on Wednesday that it was up to voters to decide whether Mr Crakanthorp's "long years of service" warranted another term as their MP.
Asked whether Mr Crakanthorp had his support in seeking re-election in 2027, Mr Minns said: "He does, but obviously there's a lot of party things and everything before we get to preselection."
"He's an important part of the team," Mr Minns said.
"No one's trying to sweep under the carpet the report from ICAC.
"Everyone has to take that on the chin, including Tim."
Mr Minns made his first visit to Newcastle as Premier two months after the Independent Commission Against Corruption found Mr Crakanthorp had met ministers to discuss the Hunter Park project without fully disclosing his family's property holdings near the proposed redevelopment.
Mr Minns asked the then Minister for the Hunter and Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education to resign from cabinet in August and referred him to the ICAC.
The ICAC announced in April that it had terminated its investigation and was "satisfied there are no reasonable prospects of finding Mr Crakanthorp's conduct is sufficiently serious to justify a finding of corrupt conduct".
Mr Minns opted not to seek Mr Crakanthorp's removal from the party despite the ICAC report finding the Newcastle MP's conduct constituted a "breach of public trust" and a "substantial" breach of the NSW Ministerial Code of Conduct.
"I like working with Tim," Mr Minns said on Wednesday.
"I acknowledge the report, and I know we have to do better, but I think he's got many years of service to Newcastle ahead of him."
Mr Minns said he took on board criticism that he had not been to Newcastle in the 15 months since becoming Premier, though he had been to other parts of the Hunter four times before Wednesday's visit.
"We want to get up here as much as we can," he said.
"Many of the trips we've done to the Hunter have been in the towns and cities around downtown Newcastle."
He said he wanted to visit the state's second biggest city more often and "be part of the discussion about the future of the town".
"I've always had a particular sensitivity since my time in public life of not just going to Newcastle, getting to Cessnock, Muswellbrook, Scone, Greta, down south close to the Central Coast.
"But you can probably take that too far. It's important that you see the businesses and the industry in downtown Newcastle as well."
Mr Minns will address a Business Hunter and University of Newcastle function at City Hall on Wednesday night.
