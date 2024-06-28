Newcastle Herald
Weekend Food Bites: the Prince takes over The Maryville Tavern

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated June 28 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:41pm
Ty Burford (pictured) and his wife Julieanne, owners of The Prince at Merewether, take over the Maryville Tavern from July 1. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Ty Burford (pictured) and his wife Julieanne, owners of The Prince at Merewether, take over the Maryville Tavern from July 1. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The owners of The Prince of Merewether, including part owners Ty and Julianne Burford, have bought The Maryville Tavern.

LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

