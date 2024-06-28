Weekend Food Bites: the Prince takes over The Maryville Tavern

The owners of The Prince of Merewether, including part owners Ty and Julianne Burford, have bought The Maryville Tavern.
Julianne tells Weekender the Prince team plan to "take over" the hotel on Monday, July 1.
"It will be business as usual from day one as we settle in with the existing Maryville team and get a feel for the place," she says.
"We know The Maryville is a much-loved local, so we'll look to understand what the community loves most about it, and delve into areas that we can improve and grow down the track.
"We're excited to be part of its next phase, and can't wait to get in there!"
The Kent Hotel on Hamilton's Beaumont Street is celebrating its centenary with a month-long party in July - and you're invited. The festivities start on Friday, July 12, with a freshly renovated main bar to order newly added cocktails from, a new steakhouse-inspired food menu, and a revamped entertainment program which welcomes live bands back to the venue.
"This event will be a page in history," says Stephen Hunt, managing director of Hunt Hospitality. "It's our chance to give back to the community who have supported the hotel for the past century. Admission to the celebrations is free, so we invite everyone to step foot in the new space and join us in celebrating and reminiscing about their time at The Kent Hotel."
Chief operations officer Ricci-lee Wheeler adds: "We wanted to take this opportunity with our renovations to breathe new life into all aspects of the venue.
"We've been meticulously planning every detail as we want to do the history of the venue justice."
The Anchorage Port Stephens is celebrating Bastille Day from 6pm on Sunday, July 14, with a five-course French-inspired menu that looks so good I must share a few highlights. Canapes include slow-braised rabbit and mushroom tartlet; chive blini with smoked trout and creme fraiche; duck liver pate with quince and mustard cress; and Hervey Bay scallops with beurre noisette, capers, tomato and chives. And if that's not enticing enough, there's also pan-fried quail with spiced pear, parmesan wafer and mustard cress, and twice-baked cheese souffle with olive tapenade. Bookings are essential, and tickets are $129 per person.
The annual Stonehurst Long Table Lunch is on Saturday, September 21, noon to 4pm. Tickets are $150 per person and include a farm-style five-course gourmet feast with 10 matching award-winning Stonehurst wines to be enjoyed among the estate's pear tree grove and sculpture exhibition. A shuttle bus will be available to and from local Hunter Valley accommodation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.