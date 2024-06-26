Why these protests failed: the slogan has to be the start of change, not the end of the argument

The researcher's work was focused, in part, on whether the insurance sector is properly equipped or even capable of dealing with the fallout of climate change. It struck me as an unusually practical and pragmatic approach to a problem that tends to divide people over how existential it can sometimes appear. It was the sort of jolt you might feel if you had just spent a few months chatting with a committee of architects about what, if anything, constitutes "a room" when, all of a sudden, a chippy comes around with a hammer and asks which bits need to be nailed together to keep the rain out.

