Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Why Business Council of Australia CEO says nation should follow Newcastle

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
June 27 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's economic diversification is a national success story. Picture by Daniel Scott
Newcastle's economic diversification is a national success story. Picture by Daniel Scott

The rest of the nation should be following Newcastle and the Hunter's lead to revitalise their economies, the Business Council of Australia chief executive says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.