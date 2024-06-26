Knives and tactical gear seized after man enters politician's office

SPECIALIST investigators have been brought in after a 19-year-old man was allegedly found with knives and tactical equipment at Honeysuckle.
The man entered Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp's office on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Crakanthorp told the Newcastle Herald he was aware of the incident.
"I have spoken with police and they are managing the situation and have assured me that nobody was harmed," he said.
"I have been advised that the individual briefly walked in and out of my office, he left before making any contact with my staff."
Following inquiries, police officers became aware of the existence of a document that had been circulated to a number of public figures and media outlets.
It is not clear what was contained in the document, however NSW Police have reminded media and the public that it is an offence to distribute or disseminate material threatening or inciting violence on the grounds of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex or HIV/AIDS status.
About 12.30pm on Wednesday, police received a concern for welfare report regarding the 19-year-old male.
Newcastle Police District officers then went to a premises on Workshop Way where they arrested the man.
A subsequent search saw police find a number of items which have now been seized.
The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station.
According to police, the 19-year-old is assisting officers and there is no ongoing threat to the community relating to the investigation.
Newcastle police are still looking into the matter and specialist investigators are assisting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
