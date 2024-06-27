Seven Days in League: A double take after spying a familiar face

AS a rule, I don't tend to pay a lot of attention to the aerial ping-pong code but the headline is hard to ignore.
It's a horror story about GWS Giants defender Sam Taylor, who has been sidelined indefinitely after surgery to repair a ruptured testicle. The report reveals: "Remarkably Taylor, who did not come off with the injury, played out the game."
My Seven Days predecessor, Kevin Cranson, was obsessed with this type of injury and would grab any opportunity to remind readers that "it takes approximately 50 kilograms of pressure to rupture a testicle".
All of which is a reminder to parents that their kids are far safer playing rugba league, the greatest game of all.
I NOTE with interest a report that reveals Wallabies and Waratahs loose forward Jed Holloway has sought a release from his contract, which ends in 2025.
According to "informed sources", Holloway's request is apparently driven by family reasons.
A likely story. As predicted in this column last week, after Gold Coast TItans signed Wallabies five-eighth Carter Gordon, there will be a mass exodus of rah-rahs now that Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i is switching to the 15-man code next season.
Having seen what young Joseph is capable of, all manner of convenient excuses will be trotted out in coming months as players head off to ply their trade in Japan or France or hang up the boots.
SPEAKING of the game they allegedly play in heaven, I'm flicking around channel-surfing and catch the Super Rugby grand final across the ditch when, lo and behold, I notice Knights prop Leo Thompson playing for one of the teams.
I assume Leo has ducked over for a game to keep himself fit during bye week. It just goes to show how committed, and versatile, these modern-day professional athletes are.
(Editor's note: correction, it was actually Thompson's identical-twin brother, Tyrone, who will join the Knights after finishing his stint with Waikato Chiefs.)
ADVERTISING guru John Singleton seems prepared to leave North Sydney crying at the altar in his desperation to line up a marriage of convenience between Newtown and Perth.
By the sound of it, Perth is firming as the NRL's likely next franchise, and there has been speculation about forming a joint venture with the Bears, who like Newtown have been defunct from the top flight for decades but still field teams in the lower grades.
Long-time Jets tragic Singleton is spruiking a match made in heaven.
"The future of rugby league is in Perth," says Singo. "It has a great stadium, great fan base, great government, great sponsorship market and allows for a new broadcast market with 2.3 million eyeballs ... [but] I have an obligation to try and bring the Jets back.
"Newtown is the past, Perth is the future.
"It would be great for the game. The traditionalists and the young people just love Newtown. We have so many benefits over North Sydney."
It sounds fair enough, although some might wonder if Singo is the right bloke to be offering marital advice, given he's been up and down the aisle seven times himself.
TIGERS rookie Lachlan Galvin is urging big prop Stefano Utoikamanu to extend his stay at the club.
"We want him here and as long as I'm here, I want him here with me," Galvin declares. "One hundred per cent we're trying to get in his ear to stay. He's a massive part of this team as you've seen in the last two weeks ... we want him here as a Wests Tiger."
Times have changed. It was only a fortnight ago that the Tigers were a rabble and young Lachy couldn't wait to get out of the joint. Now he's a club stalwart in the making.
MAROONS veteran Ben Hunt insists recalled Blues centre Latrell Mitchell "hasn't got into our heads at all", despite claims to the contrary from Andrew Johns.
But at least now Joey is in their heads, which is surely an even better outcome for the Blues. There can only be one winner playing mind games with an Immortal.
THE Blues are apparently "filthy" after Cane Toads coach Billy Slater saunters up 10 minutes late to the pre-game press conference. "I always like to turn up on time," Blues coach Madge Maguire grumbles.
Let's just hope the Blues turn up tonight in better shape than they did in Origin I.
