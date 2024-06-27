Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Satire

Seven Days in League: A double take after spying a familiar face

By Robert Dillon
June 27 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THURSDAY

Leo Thompson's twin brother Tyrone in the Super Rugby final. Picture Getty Images
Leo Thompson's twin brother Tyrone in the Super Rugby final. Picture Getty Images

AS a rule, I don't tend to pay a lot of attention to the aerial ping-pong code but the headline is hard to ignore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.