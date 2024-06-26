Premier dodges bomb threat to deliver pledge to Hunter at City Hall

Premier Chris Minns dodged a bomb threat and a small band of pro-Palestine protesters at City Hall on Wednesday night to deliver a message of support for the "progressive but pragmatic" Hunter region.
Mr Minns ended his first visit to Newcastle as Premier by making the keynote address at a joint Business Hunter-University of Newcastle function at City Hall.
The organisers had to transfer pre-dinner drinks to the nearby Civic Theatre bar after a bomb threat.
Police swept the venue for explosives before the event proceeded.
Mr Minns told the audience that the government, business and workers were "driven by the same motivations" in the Hunter.
"To maintain that industrial spine, to preserve the best of Newcastle while embracing the next generation of opportunities and supporting the growing population that comes with success," he told the crowd.
He said the government had a responsibility to "accelerate clean energy" for industry and consumers and "that future runs right through the Hunter".
The Premier spruiked the government's commitments to build the next fleet of Tangara trains in NSW and support clean energy with its $485 million Net Zero Manufacturing program to help make components for renewable power generation.
He said the government also was committed to building more homes to make housing more affordable for future generations.
"We need to keep building new homes, partly through the Transport Oriented Development Program, partly through other forms of housing," he said.
Mr Minns said he was open to discussing a Hunter industry proposal for the government to set up a $500 million infrastructure fund to release up to 40,000 housing lots.
"We would be," he said.
"I saw that report was released by one of the industry bodies. We're really keen to look at it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.